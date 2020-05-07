*243 Line Slot Jack & the Beanstalk Free Slots brings this famous story to the casino, a slot machine with Nudges and Hold with massive 243 lines, nudges & the ability to hold just like a fruit machine should.

Packed with many fruit machine and Vegas casino features such as cash ladder and bonus board plus mini slot games, progressive jackpot, crazy multipliers and more.

Take control of your game with nudge and hold to give you the extra chances for great prizes.

Super fast reel action with rapid auto play.

Choose from 1-13 winning lines or go for massive 243x winning line mode for crazy amount of combinations.

Completely free to download and play with no need 4 in-apps required.

*Win with magic beans, axe, hen, harp and cow. Items from the well known story of Jack and the Beanstalk

All symbols win you cash in combinations. 3 or more & these special features:

Jack & the Beanstalk Free Slots Cash Ladder Feature, popular in fruit machines uses your fast reflexes to climb up the top for the top cash prize.

Bonus Board, also popular in fruit machines gives the chance for many prizes or games.

*Fee Fi Fo Fum! Reach the big giant's house for Big Giants House Multiplier. Land on this triple your current round of wins and adds to your ever increasing multiplier.

*Jack's Magic Money Bag is Progressive and anywhere on reels adds to your progressive jackpot

*Giant is Wild and anywhere on reel substitutes items except specials.

Jack & the Beanstalk Free Slots Jackpot can be won with all reels within a winline matching up but not including special symbols.

4 in a row.

Jackpots paid plus award based on symbol points.

Super quick spin action

Fast Auto Spin

Variable bets and stakes

Collect your wining cash to your bank just like a real machine

Free $1000 to your bank when you start

Every new game shuffles reels with random placement for a unique machine every app launch