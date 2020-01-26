Discover the world from the window-seat with Inflighto - the number-one moving-map, flight-tracker and inflight entertainment app.
Designed by pilots for passengers, Inflighto is infinitely better than airline moving-maps.
Inflighto is the most detailed moving-map available and highlights all the points of interest on your flightpath.
"The airplane app that's revolutionizing inflight entertainment" - CNN TRAVEL.
"Inflighto not only pinpoints where you are located on a digital map; it will also identify geographic highlights, forecast inclement weather, and indicate how soon youll arrive at the airport." - USA TODAY.
Plus, Inflighto identifies natural events like active volcanoes, wildfires and icebergs on your flightpath.
Inflighto is designed for use on aircraft with internet-connected inflight Wi-Fi.
Upgrade and get exclusive features like live weather radar, marine-tracking, inflight chat and live flight data.
Inflighto tracks all airline flights globally using the most accurate flight-tracking technology available.
Inflighto lets you share your flight's location with your social network.
FEATURES:
Super-accurate flight-tracking technology
Detailed moving maps
Detailed information on the points of interest, landmarks and natural events on your flight-path
Marine-tracking (live) - detailed information on the marine vessels on your flight-path
Weather-radar and satellite images (live)
In-flight chat dedicated to your flight and used by passengers, crew and flight-followers
Flight data like altitude, ground speed, vertical speed, position and heading
Hotel locations - discover your next holiday destination from the air.
Flight schedule - arrival time and airport gate number
Flight sharing - check-in with your social network in the air and let friends & family follow your flight
Global airline flight tracking.
REVIEWS:
"This app will tell you all the cool things you're flying over" - MSN LIFESTYLE
"Get ready for a new kind of inflight entertainment!" - NZ Herald
"The most sophisticated inflight entertainment and moving-map app available." - Australian Aviation.
Inflighto is a free moving-map and flight tracking app that combines great maps and exclusive features.
*Flight-tracking sessions are limited on the free version*
UPGRADES:
Get unlimited flight-tracking and premium features by upgrading via in-app purchases.
Get any upgrade Free for 7-days. Download Inflighto and try before you fly!
Two upgrades are available via monthly and annual, auto-renewing subscriptions:
1. Premium Economy:
Unlimited Flight-tracking (no time-out)
No Advertising
Live Flight Data
Flight Schedule & Gate Info
Points of Interest Information
Natural Events (Live)
Hotels & Tourism
Satellite & Street-view Maps.
2. Business Class:
All the features of Premium Economy plus:
Marine Tracking so you can identify the marine traffic on your flight path and access detailed information about each vessel
Weather Radar and Satellite images overlaid on your flight-path (live). Are there blue skies or storm clouds ahead?
In-flight Chat - so you can message other passengers and your flight crew.
