Discover the world from the window-seat with Inflighto - the number-one moving-map, flight-tracker and inflight entertainment app.

Designed by pilots for passengers, Inflighto is infinitely better than airline moving-maps.

Inflighto is the most detailed moving-map available and highlights all the points of interest on your flightpath.

"The airplane app that's revolutionizing inflight entertainment" - CNN TRAVEL.

"Inflighto not only pinpoints where you are located on a digital map; it will also identify geographic highlights, forecast inclement weather, and indicate how soon youll arrive at the airport." - USA TODAY.

Plus, Inflighto identifies natural events like active volcanoes, wildfires and icebergs on your flightpath.

Inflighto is designed for use on aircraft with internet-connected inflight Wi-Fi.

Upgrade and get exclusive features like live weather radar, marine-tracking, inflight chat and live flight data.

Inflighto tracks all airline flights globally using the most accurate flight-tracking technology available.

Inflighto lets you share your flight's location with your social network.

FEATURES:

Super-accurate flight-tracking technology

Detailed moving maps

Detailed information on the points of interest, landmarks and natural events on your flight-path

Marine-tracking (live) - detailed information on the marine vessels on your flight-path

Weather-radar and satellite images (live)

In-flight chat dedicated to your flight and used by passengers, crew and flight-followers

Flight data like altitude, ground speed, vertical speed, position and heading

Hotel locations - discover your next holiday destination from the air.

Flight schedule - arrival time and airport gate number

Flight sharing - check-in with your social network in the air and let friends & family follow your flight

Global airline flight tracking.

REVIEWS:

"This app will tell you all the cool things you're flying over" - MSN LIFESTYLE

"Get ready for a new kind of inflight entertainment!" - NZ Herald

"The most sophisticated inflight entertainment and moving-map app available." - Australian Aviation.

Inflighto is a free moving-map and flight tracking app that combines great maps and exclusive features.

*Flight-tracking sessions are limited on the free version*

UPGRADES:

Get unlimited flight-tracking and premium features by upgrading via in-app purchases.

Get any upgrade Free for 7-days. Download Inflighto and try before you fly!

Two upgrades are available via monthly and annual, auto-renewing subscriptions:

1. Premium Economy:

Unlimited Flight-tracking (no time-out)

No Advertising

Live Flight Data

Flight Schedule & Gate Info

Points of Interest Information

Natural Events (Live)

Hotels & Tourism

Satellite & Street-view Maps.

2. Business Class:

All the features of Premium Economy plus:

Marine Tracking so you can identify the marine traffic on your flight path and access detailed information about each vessel

Weather Radar and Satellite images overlaid on your flight-path (live). Are there blue skies or storm clouds ahead?

In-flight Chat - so you can message other passengers and your flight crew.

Upgrade payments are charged to iTunes accounts. Subscriptions can be cancelled at any time. Auto-renewal of subscriptions can be turned-off in App Store account settings. Subscriptions auto-renew unless turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Accounts will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Prices are available in the app. Prices vary with exchange rates in each country. Unused free trial portions are forfeited when a subscription is purchased.

