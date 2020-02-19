I've Got A Brand New Pair Of Legs is a puzzle-platform game where you must figure out the best selection of legs to use to traverse each level!

Chris wants to get from point A to point B and he wants to eat his share of pizzas on the way. But the environments are dangerous and can not be traversed with human legs alone...

Thankfully, Chris has the power to replace his legs on the fly!

That pizza is too high up; giraffe legs make Chris tall.

Chris can't breath in water; duck legs make Chris float.

There are spikes on the floor; frog legs make Chris jump.

These are just a few of the types of legs to help Chris on his way!

Chris is very clumsy; if he collides with an obstacle or bumps his head, he'll lose a pair of legs! This will hinder your ability to complete the level.

Some levels can only be finished with certain legs, so you'll have to figure out which legs are most suitable based on the types of traps you encounter.