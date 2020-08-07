Join or Sign In

I - Tik Tok Short Video | MADE IN INDIA for Android

By Lyrics.ly Free

Developer's Description

By Lyrics.ly

Tik Top is Made in india number one short video and funny video app. Tik ToK is a best app for make short videos. Tik Top is a best indias short video app.

Tik Top offers you real and funny videos that you can watch and share on social media. Browse all types of videos, Love, Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, Memes,funny and many more. Tik ToP is a short-form, video-sharing app that allows users to create and share videos, on any topic.

Watch, download & share WhatsApp Status, Glamour, Entertainment, Funny, Viral videos, Sort videos and more.

Short videos in Tik ToK app for you

Trending Videos

Love videoss

Funny videos

Video Songs

WhatsApp Status

Dance Videos

Cute & Funny Pets Videos

jokes

Bollywood videos

cooking videos

challenge

CREATE

Show your talent to everyone. Upload your short videos in any language to get famous.

Build your profile and get more followers and likes! Make short videos and upload video to get likes and comments.

DOWNLOAD & SHARE

Become a star by sharing awesome videos, quirky and fun videos you like with your friends and family through WhatsApp, Facebook, instagram or other social media.

Your friends can still watch the video from the shared link, even if they dont have the app!

Share Tik Top short video app with your friends.

Shoot and edit the way you like

Record the most creative short video of you and share with your fans!

On Tik Top, you will not only have fun, but also gain Important knowledge.Install TikTop now to discover and share something!

Your feedback helps us improve Tik Top - Indian Short Video Platform. If you have any questions, please contact us at offers4people27@gmail.com.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
