Holy Quran Sheikh Jafar Qira'a for Android

By KareemTKB Free

Developer's Description

By KareemTKB

Assalamu alaikum,

Download and listen to sheikh jafar mahmud adam Holy Quran recitation. Sheikh Jafar Quranic recitation finally here, alhamdulillah.

This App is completely FREE and will always be.

For more apps like complete tafseer of the Holy Quran by sheik jafar check play store.

Please note: Surah 29 al Ankabut and surah 100 al Adiyat are missing. If you've them kindly email the files using the developer email provided below and in shaa Allah i'll include them in this app.

If you like this app please consider rating it five stars in the store. Also don't forget to tell others about it or share it with them.

Who's Sheikh Jafar Mahmud Adam?

The Late Sheikh Ja'afar Mahmoud Adam may Allah have mercy on him - was one of the greatest Islamic scholars and Imams of guidance ever witnessed by the teeming Muslim population living in Nigeria in particular and West Africa in general, in the early years of the 15th century of the Hijrah.

The great Sheikh led a life full of hard work and sacrifice for the sake of his religion, which is typified by his zeal for the realization of a good Muslim society that cherishes the true teachings of Islam as taught by our noble Prophet Muhammad (sallallahu 'alaihi wa alihi wa sallam) and understood by the early pious Muslim generations.

To this he gave his rather short life through disseminating the teachings of Islam by giving lessons, lectures, participating in seminars, issuing fatwas and other talks on various topics at different occasions. That was in addition to his great efforts in caring for students enrolled into Islamic and other disciplines. Because of his sincerity in intention and actions, Allah made him realize one of the most important goals that he strove for in his life time - for the Sunnah of the Prophet (sallallahu alaihi wa alihi wa sallam) in all its ramifications is not an alien concept anymore in all nooks and corners of the Nigerian Muslim community.

The Sheikh surely remains in the minds of all Muslims as a symbol of the followers of the true teachings of Islam in its moderate, just and clear phase.

We ask Allah Ta'ala to shower his Mercy upon him and reward him abundantly for this gigantic effort, and May he make Jannatul Firdaus his permanent abode.

The late Sheikh was mercilessly murdered by a group of unknown assasins in the early hours of Friday morning the 25th day of the month of Rabi'ul Awwal, 1428 A.H. (13 April 2007, C.E.), while leading the Fajr prayers in his Friday mosque in the city of Kano.

Sheikh Jafar Quran mp3 works with internet connection.

Assalamu alaikum,

wannan app ne domin kawo muku karatun alkurani na sheikh jafar mahmud adam wato malam jafar Qira'a.

Zaku ga cewa babu surah ta 29 da ta 100. Wato al ankabut da al adiyat. Idan kuna dasu aiko ta hanyar rubuto sako zuwa ga email din developer domin sakawa cikin wannan app.

An gina wannan app ne ranar Hawan Arfaa wato sha daya ga watan tara shekarar 2016. Sannan an wallafashi ranar Babbar sallah wato sha biyu ga watan 9 shekarar 2016. Allah ya karba mana damu da ku aameen.

Kada ka/ki manta sharing din wannan app da sauran yanuwa musulmi Hausawa.

Allah ya jikan malam jafar ya gafarta masa aameen.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
