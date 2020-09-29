Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
2,000+ KOLs & INFLUENCERS
HAVE JOINED US
Hiip is an online platform, connecting influencers with trusted brands. Brands are willing to pay influencers when influencers help them spread their message.
REQUIREMENT
- Have 5,000+ followers
- Enjoy sharing good product and service with fans
- Be passionate in some topics or fields
500+ BRANDS ARE LOOKING FOR YOU
Opportunities to try useful products from trusted brands. More than 500+ brands are looking for you on Hiip.
100+ INCOME OPPORTUNITIES/MONTH
There are dozens of campaigns created on Hiip every day. When you are chosen, our system will notify you or your manager. Give yourself a chance to have savings for your trip this year.
SECURITY - NO EXCLUSIVENESS - WEEKLY PAYMENT