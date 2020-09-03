Try out Harvest.io - a new farming simulator in io style. You can drive the tractor all over the field to harvest crops! Watch the trailer with haystack behind you grow as you cut & plow it all up! But be careful, the trailer might get too big: don't bump into yourself or others.

Harvest.io features:

- Simple, snake like mechanics of a farming simulator

- A farming arcade in io style!

- Satisfying game sessions: drive as long you want, but watch out for obstacles!

- Circle the enemy and steal resources

- Race with your competitors!

- Colourful 3D graphics & different crops to harvest

Become the fastest farmer in the village!