Harvest.io for iOS

By AI Games FZ Free

Try out Harvest.io - a new farming simulator in io style. You can drive the tractor all over the field to harvest crops! Watch the trailer with haystack behind you grow as you cut & plow it all up! But be careful, the trailer might get too big: don't bump into yourself or others.

Harvest.io features:

- Simple, snake like mechanics of a farming simulator

- A farming arcade in io style!

- Satisfying game sessions: drive as long you want, but watch out for obstacles!

- Circle the enemy and steal resources

- Race with your competitors!

- Colourful 3D graphics & different crops to harvest

Become the fastest farmer in the village!

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.4.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 2
