Its time to experience the magic and wonder of Harry Potter like never before! Prepare to cast spells, outsmart challenges, and celebrate the whimsy of the Wizarding World while becoming enchanted by the most magical matching puzzles ever found on your mobile device! Prove your match-3 skill by beating levels to upgrade and unlock new spells and magic abilities which will aid your quest to conquer more difficult match-3 puzzles. Get a chance to upgrade your spells as you prepare for the magically mischievous challenges ahead.

As you progress in your match-3 adventure, unlock classic moments from the films, including Harry, Ron and Hermione toppling a troll, Fred & George playing pranks, and Hagrid taking care of his magical creatures! Learn more about the wonders of the Wizarding World as you collect cards depicting artefacts, locations and oddities, which can earn you the help of a magical creature that will aid your match-3 puzzle solving! So get ready to swish and flick your way to a magical journey of your very own in the most whimsical of match-3 games!

Solve match-3 challenges featuring the original Wizarding World characters from the Harry Potter films! Develop your magic skills by progressing through innovative puzzle play where youll master Spells and enjoy an endless array of Daily Events that continue to delight and surprise even the most adept of puzzle experts.

o Level-up Your Abilities: Earn experience points throughout the game to increase your level, unlock rewards and gain magic abilities that assist you in overcoming each new match-3 puzzle.

o Unlock & Upgrade Spells: Use Spells to beat puzzles by obliterating obstacles and removing hazards. For example, cast Wingardium Leviosa to move objects out of your way.

o Relive the Magic of Harry Potter: As you solve imaginative Match-3 puzzles, celebrate the most memorable moments from the Harry Potter stories. Along the way, the Daily Prophet will keep you up to date with Harry Ron and Hermione as they progress on their epic journey!

o Amass Glorious Collections: With each puzzle that you solve, youll be ever gaining collectible cards that celebrate the amazing artefacts, locations and oddities of the Wizarding World. Work on your collection and receive a marvelous creature that will deliver benefits that directly assist you as you solve the most challenging of puzzles.

o Enjoy Daily Events: Take part in new and exciting events every day! Celebrate characters Birthdays, and upgrade spells as you witness a multitude of magical Harry Potter moments!

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES

For specific information about how Zynga collects and uses personal or other data, please read our privacy policy at http://www.zynga.com/privacy/policy

Use of this application is governed by the Zynga Terms of Service, found at https://www.zynga.com/legal/terms-of-service. The game is free to play, however in-app purchases are available for additional content and premium currency.