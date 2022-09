Happy Poo is sick of those flies, and he's not going to take it any more.

Secret Happy Poo scientists have built a new Fly Smasher, and we'd like you to test it!

Tilt your phone to bounce around the testing arena and pound as many flies as you can with Happy Poo's new toy.

FOR HAPPY POO EYES ONLY: Land on flies from above or they'll still get you!!!