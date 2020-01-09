New levels and dance games! Football match is tonight - cheer for your team and help them win! Prepare a cheerleader routine and show off your dance skills with Hannahs cheerleaders squad!

NEW! Hannah and her best friend Jessica are joining the college cheerleader team at a football match! Cheer up Hannahs crush Jack and the team. Choreograph super cool dance routines and stunts! Create cheers and chants! Football is an intense game. Hannah and the cheerleader girls should always be ready to support the team and face unexpected, awkward and funny situations!

High school sweethearts Hannah and Jack are in college now! New place, new challenges! Help Hannah change her style from a cute high school girl to the coolest college cheerleader. See where Hannah and her high school crush Jacks love story takes them next!

Hannah became a cheerleader and Jack joined the football team! What a perfect couple, right? Dress up Hannah in cute cheerleader clothes. Create pom-poms with a custom design at the Craft Fair, color and decorate them the way you like. Design the best football uniform for Jack!

Visit the Spa Salon and let Hannah enjoy a luxury pedicure and facial treatments. Whats a better way to relieve stress and make skin glow? Dont forget to visit Hannahs friends in the Girls Dorm: create amazing makeup looks, style and color hair, try on various lipsticks and design trendy nail art!

Finish the day with a perfect romantic date with Jack! Get ready: wash and style hair, do makeup and choose stylish clothes. Grab the best hotdogs in town and watch the night stars. Finally, its time for the perfect kiss - just like in the movie!

Play the hottest cheerleading and love story games for teen girls:

NEW! Join the cool cheerleading team at a football match!

NEW! Create amazing dance routines with Hannahs cheerleader friends!

NEW! Use cheers and chants to help Jack score a touchdown & win!

Dress up Hannah in stylish cheerleader clothes!

Design pom-poms at the Craft Fair!

Choose a football uniform for Jack!

Do Hannahs makeup, hair and nails in the Girls Dorm!

Visit the Spa to give Hannah facials and a pedicure!

Get Hannah ready for a night out: do her hair and makeup and dress her up in trendy outfits!

Follow Hannah and Jack on their romantic date!

Choose hotdogs at their favourite Diner!

Stargaze and wait for a perfect kiss!

Play the game every day and unlock new items and get rewards!

Watch videos to get extra bonuses!

ABOUT TutoTOONS Games for Kids

Crafted and play-tested with kids and toddlers, TutoTOONS games cherish the childhood and help children learn the basic life skills through the games they love. Dress up games can develop creativity and art skills, cleanup games build good every day habits, cooking games show how to help parents at home, pet games teach to share and care. These are just a few examples how TutoTOONS games let children explore the world around them and develop on their screen time.

IMPORTANT message to parents

This app is free to play but there are certain in-game items that may be purchased for real money. By downloading this app you agree to TutoTOONS Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

