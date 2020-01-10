X

Guided Lessons by Education.com for Android

By Education.com Free

Developer's Description

By Education.com

With step-by-step interactive lessons, skill-building games, original songs, and stories developed by award-winning teachers and artists, well help you navigate your childs educational journey from pre-K through 5th grade.

Our unique kid-friendly interface makes it easy for your child to explore and discover on their own, building confidence, independence, and a love for learning. Our app is 100% safe and COPPA-compliantthere is no advertising or external party contacts.

With hundreds of engaging learning activities that include puzzles, books, drawing projects, sing-a-long songs, animation, and worksheets, your child can enjoy fun and independent learning on-the-go. And you can feel good about your childs screen time.

Our Guided Lessons app goes beyond traditional textbook exercises to teach:

Literacy skills and reading comprehension

ABCs and sight words

Writing fluency

Grammar

Number recognition and counting

Addition and subtraction

Multiplication and division

Get access to everything in Guided Lessons and on Education.com free for 1 week. If you enjoy your trial, your membership will automatically continue.

View our Terms and Conditions: https://www.education.com/terms-of-use/

View our Privacy Policy: https://www.education.com/privacy/

***Our app is only available on Android tablets at this time. Examples of Android tablets are Samsung Galaxy Tabs or the Google Nexus 9.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.13.16

General

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 1.13.16

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping