Grandpa's World - Jungle Adventure

Super Jungle Adventure new games bring you our great grandpa's adventure for android games 2019 new games. Once upon a time, the lost Map was suddenly appear inside grandpa's mansion, and it leads our jungle brave grandpa to enter an adventure island. Travel across dangerous Cliff, Demons, Volcano, Desert, Swamps, etc. Boost jump and run, explore the jungle games. Collect gems, treasure, and powerup to help you defeat the Demons!

Our hero grandpa must pass so much threats into jungle games, for getting target without losing adventure time. This is games that don't need wifi and the best Adventure Games you should have. It's not about jungle run and jumping games when it comes to adventure island. This new game has several challenging levels to play and discover. You can Boost power to keep you up againts Monsters during adventure time. Grandpa's World - Jungle Adventure are different from other super platformer jumping game that had very bad controller.

How to play

- Use button to jump, move and fire.

- Unlock blocking gate with keys.

- Kill enemies by firing or jumping on their head.

- Find a way out at the end of the adventure island.

- Collect gems, treasure, fruit and any collectible items to increase your score.

Features:

- Hidden bonus bricks and blocks with strawberry, flower and shield.

- Beautiful high-resolution new games graphics.

- So much scenes: jungle, desert, cave, subway world.

- Awesome gameplay similar to retro classic adventure games.

- Easy and intuitive controls with on-screen jungle run controller.

- Underground and water worlds, swim, jump and run.

- Over 20 enemies and obstacles.

- Destroyable bricks, blocks and moving platform.

- 10 boss fights: angry scorpio, spider, big bee and golem.

- One of the best adventure games that don't need wifi.

Download Grandpa's World - Jungle Adventure now and enjoy the game.

The game includes:

- Achievements and leaderboards to gain, get best score over the world

- Tons of different enemies

- Classic retro platform game style

- Easy, intuitive controls

- 4 beautiful worlds

- Unlimited awesome levels

- And a lot more features!

Grandpa's World - Jungle Adventure is the greatest jungle run for your android!

Everything designed very well for you to have a lot of fun! We warn you, its not an easy adventure games so good luck!

All this completely free, so you should at least try it. We hope all our players have a great adventure time playing it, please rate and thanks a lot for playing.