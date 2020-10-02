Join or Sign In

Government Exam Preparation | Quiz & Mock Test for Android

By Edufeater.quiz Free

Developer's Description

By Edufeater.quiz

This is government exam app for UPSC,SSC CGL,NDA,CDS,BANKING-SBI PO,IBPS PO

CDS,CLAT,AFCAT,AIRFORCE,NAVY,RAILWAY-RRB/NTPC,AIRFORCE X &Y,CTET&TET UGC

NET/JRF.

Download this app for all the government exam preparation like civil Services, Defense etc.

This GK quiz app contains previous year question of UPSC,SSC CGL,CDS, BANKING,CLAT, AIR FORCE X &Y ,NAVY,RAILWAY-RRB/NTPC,CTET&TET UGC and NET/JRF.

This GK quiz app is the best for all the government exams.

This GK quiz app contains 30000+ contains about 30000+ quiz question for all government exam.

This quiz app provide provide you all the category of quiz for your government exam like Indian History,World history ,Indian Geography ,world geography,Indian Economy, World

Economy ,Indian politics ,General Physics , chemistry ,General Biology etc.

Edufeater quiz app upload current affairs on daily basis.

This quiz app contains a mock test paper of all government exam.

The government exam covered in this quiz app

1)Bank exams :IBPS PO,SBI PO,RBI Assistance

2)SSC government exam :SSC CGL ,SSC GD

3)Civil Services :UPSC ,BPSC,JPSC,UPPSC,TNPSC,RPSC &more

4)Defence exam :AIRFORCE X & Y ,NAVY,NDA ,CDS

5)Teacher exam: CTET,TET

6)Law exam: CLAT,AILET

The subject is covered in this quiz app

History, Geography, politics,English,Current Affairs,Economics.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
