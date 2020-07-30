Join or Sign In

Golden Dragon Theme & Lock Screen for Android

By Cool Themes & Wallpapers 2018 Free

Developer's Description

By Cool Themes & Wallpapers 2018

This luxury Golden Dragon Theme is a brand new free theme . It is a luxurious theme with 3D gold dragon weather widget and clock widget .In particularly, the Golden Dragon is a free themes designed for Launcher users specially. It has glitter dragon icon pack for people daily popular apps including dozens of unified icons and artistic wallpapers which can personalize your device easily. This Golden Dragon Theme is specially designed for cool man who love glitter gold diamonds. And regardless of your phone's model, whether it's Samsung or Huawei, This luxurious Golden Dragon Theme is designed to let you enjoy a faster and smoother mobile operating experience.

To use this golden diamond wallpaper theme & lock screen, you can follow these following steps:

1. Download and install the theme;

2. Install main Launcher;

3. Start main Launcher, go to Theme -- Mine to open the theme and apply it to your phone.

Customer Service

Please dont forget to Rate and Post Comments. Thanks!!!

If you find any suggestions or inconveniences in using the application,

please contact us through email addresses posted below:

- Customer Service mail: temali0302@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.14

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.1.14

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
