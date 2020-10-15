An unofficial game companion for Assassin's Creed Origins.

Features:

* A map featuring all important locations of the game

* A detailed description of every location

* Filter locations on their type

* Mark locations as completed to keep track of your progress

* Light and dark theme

* Search for locations by their name or description

Disclaimers:

* This is an unofficial app and the developer is in no way affiliated with Ubisoft

* Icon made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com