An unofficial game companion for Assassin's Creed Origins.
Features:
* A map featuring all important locations of the game
* A detailed description of every location
* Filter locations on their type
* Mark locations as completed to keep track of your progress
* Light and dark theme
* Search for locations by their name or description
Disclaimers:
* This is an unofficial app and the developer is in no way affiliated with Ubisoft
* Icon made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com