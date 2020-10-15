Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Game Companion: Assassin's Creed Origins for Android

By Uyt Development Free

Developer's Description

By Uyt Development

An unofficial game companion for Assassin's Creed Origins.

Features:

* A map featuring all important locations of the game

* A detailed description of every location

* Filter locations on their type

* Mark locations as completed to keep track of your progress

* Light and dark theme

* Search for locations by their name or description

Disclaimers:

* This is an unofficial app and the developer is in no way affiliated with Ubisoft

* Icon made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now