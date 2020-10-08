The gps speedo meter has three type :

-> Analog Speed Meter, Analog Speedometer

-> Digital Speed Meter, Digital Speedometer

-> Speed Meter - Speedometer with map/live location

Features in odometer:

- Speed in km/h

- Average Speed

- Max Speed

- Start and total time of journey

- HUD mode

- Live tracking

- Map with different style

- Multiple Theme

- Night Mod

- Free for every one

- Intuitive UI

The GPS Speedometer app main feature is measuring travel speed on Cycle, bike, Car , Train or other vehicle.

Traveling speed show in km/h.

The Odometer can calculate your travel distance/total distance.

The GPS Speedometer offline also give you the information about average speed of whole distance.

GPS Speed meter HUD can show you the max speed during the whole journey

The GPS Speedometer HUD give you the start time when your start your journey.

The car gps speed meter have many different themes. You can select one of then at any time.

The traveling speed meter have speed with live location and map.

The app have map with different style like day/night.

App can track on live earth map with point to your location.

Our teams tries best to make all readings as accurate as possible,

but the accuracy also depends on your device's GPS and should only be treated as approximations.

If you have any query please feel free to contact us and give your value able feedback about Awesome GPS Speedo Meter

Tell us how we improve the quality of Classic Speedo Meter.