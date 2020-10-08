Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

GPS Speedometer & Odometer-Offline HUD Speed Meter for Android

By Apps Entertainment Free

Developer's Description

By Apps Entertainment

The gps speedo meter has three type :

-> Analog Speed Meter, Analog Speedometer

-> Digital Speed Meter, Digital Speedometer

-> Speed Meter - Speedometer with map/live location

Features in odometer:

- Speed in km/h

- Average Speed

- Max Speed

- Start and total time of journey

- HUD mode

- Live tracking

- Map with different style

- Multiple Theme

- Night Mod

- Free for every one

- Intuitive UI

The GPS Speedometer app main feature is measuring travel speed on Cycle, bike, Car , Train or other vehicle.

Traveling speed show in km/h.

The Odometer can calculate your travel distance/total distance.

The GPS Speedometer offline also give you the information about average speed of whole distance.

GPS Speed meter HUD can show you the max speed during the whole journey

The GPS Speedometer HUD give you the start time when your start your journey.

The car gps speed meter have many different themes. You can select one of then at any time.

The traveling speed meter have speed with live location and map.

The app have map with different style like day/night.

App can track on live earth map with point to your location.

Our teams tries best to make all readings as accurate as possible,

but the accuracy also depends on your device's GPS and should only be treated as approximations.

If you have any query please feel free to contact us and give your value able feedback about Awesome GPS Speedo Meter

Tell us how we improve the quality of Classic Speedo Meter.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Free
Find your way to your destination with turn-by-turn GPS navigation.
Android
MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Free
Join forces with other drivers nearby to outsmart traffic.
Android
Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Uber

Free
Uber is a ridesharing app for fast, reliable rides in minutes--day or night.
Android
Uber

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
Plan your transit via subway and bus in NYC, DC, SF, LA, Toronto.
Android
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now