Galt & Taggart presents G&T TRADER - first online trading platform in Georgia.

With G&T TRADER you can feel the power of sharp execution of trades anytime, anywhere. G&T TRADER is the comprehensive app offering the real-time streaming quotes, position and order management (across multiple asset classes), accounts management, portfolio monitoring tools, push notification based alert, economic news, event/earnings calendar and moreall from a single consolidated account from the palm of your hand.

G&T TRADER app allows you to trade:

180+ Forex crosses (incl. Spot Gold & Silver and Forwards)

FX Options

Over 9,000 CFDs (incl. Stocks, Index-trackers, Forex and Commodities )

Stocks from over 36 major exchanges.

Futures contracts from 22 exchanges

Access trading accounts directly

Place entry and market orders

Manage open orders and positions across all instruments groups

Simulate trades with demo account

View account balance, equity and margin details

NOTE: You will need an account in order to trade from this app. Sign up in app or at https://trader.ge

Galt & Taggart has established itself as the leading investment banking and investment management services company in Georgia. The company is at the forefront of capital markets development in the country. We are committed to the pursuit of our clients' best interests and approach every transaction with the aim of securing them the best possible outcome.

Galt & Taggart is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Georgia which has a unique insight into the regional market and a solid international investor base. With its institutional backing, Galt & Taggart is well positioned to assist investors in exploring investment opportunities and to offer local and regional companies greater access to both equity and debt capital markets.