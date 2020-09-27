New levels out now! Hurry up, all bad ice lovers! Play now and enjoy new icy battles!

OMG, your favorite bad cream game now has been on mobile as Ice Cream Mobile: Ice-cream in bad icy war!

Download now! A hard and entertaining Bad Cream 3 maker game is waiting for you. The ice cream 2 game has been a popular arcade game for a long time with beautifying bad ice-creams and fresh fruits in this icy platform. Your task in this ice cream, which marks the beginning of the summer, is to choose your favorite flavor of ice cream and collect all fruits while dodging pixelated enemies in each level. It's time for you to break blocks of ice, and eat the fruit to win!

Bad Cream Mobile: Ice-cream in bad icy war, the new Ice Cream unblocked maker game. You will play as a rogue Summer Frozen dessert that refuses to be eaten by Ice Cream 3. Guide your Summer Frozen dessert through the mazes with easy swipe controls, go to war with Bad Cream 4 and hungry foes on icy battlefields! Eat all of the Fruits Forest without getting caught, and enjoy your Fruit Splash and Fruit Burst in this Bad Ice maker game.

Bad Cream is a fun puzzle arcade game in which you control a delicious and colorful ice-cream, touchy bad cream 3. ice cream 3 ! Your goal is simple - you must collect wall of the fruits on each level and avoid being destroyed or melted by your enemies! Move around the map using the keyboard arrow keys and collect every piece of fruit you see!

Try and trap your enemies by shooting freezing blocks of ice in their path - you can destroy the blocks again by shooting them once more. Work your way through each level and try to collect the fruits as quickly as possible! With 40 levels to play, and both Singleplayer and multiplayer game modes, juegos ice cream has great playability! What are you waiting for, choose your favourite flavour and start collecting those fruits today! You can play the sequel bad cream 3.

Jump out of the ice cream cone and start your adventure in the icy lands with the popular puzzle game, Watch out for the frost monsters! Their brains are frozen, so they wont stop when you get in their way! Break the ice cubes with your frost breath or create and use them as obstacles to trap the monsters!

Bad Cream game features: Icy War 3

The game is completely free.

Play offline games anytime, anywhere.

Leaderboard queue boards compete with other players

Cute graphics, funny sounds.

Hundreds of challenging levels to explore.

Upgrade characters to be stronger and win.

Wide range of levels and different types of monsters to explore.

Free games, flash game classic on web game.

You can play together with your friend.

Many fruits and maps

How to play Fruit Ice Cream: Icy War

Choose a type of Bad Cream that you like

Use Joystick or Pad to control the direction and move

Speed up and create shields for easy victory

Collect fruits and items on the Map in the shortest time to achieve a high score

Create ice, break the ice to prevent chasing or open the ice moving skill.

Enjoy the game with your friends, play with them.

Arrow keys or Joystick to move

Press button to shoot

Download Ice Cream game now to go to war with soft-serve ice cream and hungry foes on icy battlefields! Ice-Cream Mobile: Ice-cream in bad icy war lets you play as match, chocolate, and cherrymilk frozen treats. You will face hungry animals and monsters in 100+ icy levels. Create your own icy barriers for protection! Let's start your summer!