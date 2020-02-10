Welcome to the best dragon life simulator of 2020. Fly your dragon in endless sky! Discover beautiful mountains, caves, lakes and islands! Train your dragon, upgrade your skills and battle against raptors, dinos ,trexes and many more animals! Build a nest with sticks, find your mate & raise a family!

You can do whatever you want in magical world of dragons!

Stunning Hd Graphics

Realistic dragon animations

Customize your dragon and change its color.

REALISTIC SURVIVAL SIMULATOR:

- Fight, prey and eat animals. Be the hunter not the prey!

- Hunt On Land, Sea and in the Air!

- Prepare for epic boss battles!

START A FAMILY:

- While your mate lay eggs and take care of it, you need to hunt prey to feed your mate.

- Raise your baby! look at her until your baby dragon grows up.

- after grown fight and hunt enemies with your family

After reading all of your comments and suggestions we have made this game. Thank you for your helpful comments and I hope you will like it.

Enjoy