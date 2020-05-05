100% Offline Map & Guide.

Discover new places, and browse full featured offline map on your device. Our OFFLINE Map is high resolution, and you can using this map without data roaming, WIFI Connection and hidden costs!

10 LANGUAGES supported:

english, german, french, russian, korean, portuguese, spanish, japanese, italian, chinese

FEATURES:

- complete offline map with GPS geolocation (100% offline)

- attractions list with description & photo (offline)

- multilingual city information about transport, food, history, airports and many others information like clima table or eat & events (offline)

- currency converter: euro, british pound, US dollar, chinese Youan, Japanese Yen, Korean Won, Rupee, Russian Ruble (offline)

- multilingual interface

- hotels deals (online module)

- Things to do & trips

- POI finder (like: hotels, restaurants, metro stations, taxi, pubs, pharmacies, parkings, shops, cafe )

- Phrase Book (Tourist dictionary)

Discover cities and places with our offline app. Our Offline Map & Guide provides you with an easy way to find anything.

Browse a full featured offline map on your device and find your way.

FACTS:

- Over 450,000 hikers use our apps (iPhone, And. & BB)

- Social media sharing plugin

- No roaming costs

- Multilingual interface & descriptions

- Available in 10 languages

- Adds free

- Tablet & retina screen ready

SMART TOOLS:

- Mutilingual interface and descriptions the best way to explore attractions of the city.

- Simple Currency Converter. Find the currency exchange rates and convert world currencies with our tool.

- Lists of tourist attractions. Complete list with most popular tourist attractions, monuments and landmarks.

- Quick Share. Share your trips, recommend sights and attractions with social media plugin.

- Hotels booking. Search, save, manage & book best hotels and hostels. Find the cheapest rates for hotels worldwide.

- Detailed descriptions. Now you got everything you need in your phone. Detailed descriptions, maps, nearby hotels and things to do around selected place.

- ToDo. Sightseeing tours, attractions, excursions, things to do and fun activities

Florence (Italian: Firenze) is the capital of the region of Tuscany in Italy, with a population of about 366,500. The city is considered a cultural, artistic and architectural gem.

In all, Florence has something over 80 museums. Among those at the top of most lists are the City hall, the Palazzo della Signoria (aka Palazzo Vecchio), a wonderful building with magnificent rooms and some great art; the Archeological Museum, the Museum of the History of Science, the Palazzo Davanzatti, the Stibbert Museum, St. Marks, the Medici Chapels, the Museum of the Works of Santa Croce, the Museum of the Cloister of Santa Maria Novella, the Zoological Museum ("La Specola"), the Bardini, and the Museo Horne. There is also a wonderful collection of works by the modern sculptor, Marino Marini, in a museum named after him. If you are interested in photography, you should not miss the superb collection of works by the early photographers, the Alinari brothers. The magnificent Strozzi Palace is the site of many special exhibits

To get a great overview of the city, you have plenty of choices: climb the dome of the Cathdral or Giotto's Bell Tower which is much easier or head for Piazzale Michelangelo a large parking lot on the hillside just south of the center of town, or climb a bit further to the church of San Miniato al Monte, a sublime 11th century masterpiece, with superb Renaissance scultpures. At vespers, the monks add to the beauty with chants.