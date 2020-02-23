X

Flash On Call & SMS Alert for Android

By Studioapps Free

Developer's Description

By Studioapps

Have a habit of keeping your phone in silent mode or vibrate mode? Flash On Call & SMS alert allows you to set your smartphone as a LED Flash notify! on every incoming calls & sms by flashing your device camera's Light(LED).

Key Features:

--Flash Light Alert on Call & SMS.

--Options for enable or disable flashing on each of the native Normal, Vibrate and Silent modes.

--Work as a torchlight in Dark places.

--Blink alert on miss call.

--Simple and Easy to use interface.

So get your phone working with this Flash Blink Alerts.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.3.2

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 3.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping