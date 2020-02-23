Have a habit of keeping your phone in silent mode or vibrate mode? Flash On Call & SMS alert allows you to set your smartphone as a LED Flash notify! on every incoming calls & sms by flashing your device camera's Light(LED).
Key Features:
--Flash Light Alert on Call & SMS.
--Options for enable or disable flashing on each of the native Normal, Vibrate and Silent modes.
--Work as a torchlight in Dark places.
--Blink alert on miss call.
--Simple and Easy to use interface.
So get your phone working with this Flash Blink Alerts.
