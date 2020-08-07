Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Do you want to send fake live location to your friends on Whatsapp or other apps?
Spoof any app that uses a location where you are not?
With the Fake Live Location app, you can change your current location to anywhere in the world.
If your friend doesnt believe wherever you are, just send him your live location and fool him!
This app can be used as :-
Fake live location
Fake GPS location
Fake location changer
Fake live location for whatsapp