Do you want to send fake live location to your friends on Whatsapp or other apps?

Spoof any app that uses a location where you are not?

With the Fake Live Location app, you can change your current location to anywhere in the world.

If your friend doesnt believe wherever you are, just send him your live location and fool him!

This app can be used as :-

Fake live location

Fake GPS location

Fake location changer

Fake live location for whatsapp