English & Editorial for Competitive Exam for Android

By Mukesh Kaushik Free

By Mukesh Kaushik

App Contains Content in Hindi & English.

If you are preparing for Competitive Exam like SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, IBPS, SBI, RRB PO/Clerk, UPSC, CAT, MAT, MBA, GRE, GMAT, IELTS, TOEFL, IAS, NDA, CDS, beginners, adults, ESL, AFCAT, Advanced Level, Entrance Exams, Railway exams, Insurance exams, Police Exams, banking exams and all other competitive exams then is is perfect app for you.

One app for all your English preparation needs.

Almost all types of objective questions and previous years' questions that appear in Competitive examinations have been compiled together to help the candidates in understanding the rationale behind the answers.

App Contains :

1. Daily Editorial: Editorial of The Hindu and Other newspaper are updated on daily basis.

2. Daily Test: Grammar and English Vocabulary Test are Updated on daily basis.

3. Grammar Videos with Concepts: Free Live Class of English Grammar and Vocabulary.

4. Free PDF Book: Free PDF Book in Hindi & English.

5. Previous Year Question: Previous Year Question in MCQs format for all Exam with solution

6. Exam Target Question: Exam Target or Expected Question for upcoming exam with all India Rank.

7. Chapterwise MCQs Test: Chapterwise MCQs Test with all India Rank.

8. Important Notes: Important Notes in Hindi & English.

9. Dictionary: Dictionary English to Hindi, Offline dictionary, Hindi to English Dictionary, Search any word or phrase for meaning

10. Translation: Translator Hindi to English, Translator English to Hindi

11. Spell Checker: Check your spelling with Spell Checker Tool

12. Pronunciation: Check Pronunciation of any word or sentence

13. Tap Any Word for Meaning: If you stuck while reading, just tap any word for meaning in your preference languages like Hindi.

14. Night Mode:

15. Create your own Notes for revision in just 3 taps: No need to copy and paste points. Just select the important point and save them as notes

16. Tips & Techniques in English for Competitive Exams:

18. Word Power: Synonyms, Antonyms, One Word Substitution, Idioms & Phrases, Phrasal Verbs, Root Words, Similar Words

The App comprises of comprehension passages, exercises for spotting grammatical errors, filling in paragraph gaps, sentence building skills, and building vocabulary. In addition, the App consists of several sample test papers for thorough revision and final practice.

