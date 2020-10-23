Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Endless Fables: The Minotaur's Curse - Hidden for iOS

By Big Fish Games Free

Developer's Description

By Big Fish Games

Play the trial for FREE! Pay once & complete the adventure!

When Theseus defeated the Minotaur, the world thought that it was rid of this menace forever. But what if this fabled creature wasnt actually dead, but rather lying in wait for the right time to come back and unleash his terrible curse? As a descendant of Ariadne, who helped Theseus on his original quest, youre the only one who stands a chance at stopping this beast once and for all!

EMBARK ON A JOURNEY OF MYTHIC PROPORTIONS!

The rebirth of the Minotaur is tied to the alignment of the planets, so time is of the essence. Dont let anyone, or anything, stand in the way of fulfilling your destiny!

CAN YOU FIND THE HEART OF THE MAZE?

Search the twisting and turning labyrinth though legendary hidden object scenes.

HARNESS THE POWER OF ARIADNES THREAD

This magical artifact will help you solve fantastic puzzles and magical mini-games.

BRAVE A HIDDEN ISLAND IN THE EXCITING BONUS CHAPTER

Find the fabled Pegasus and enjoy additional Collectors Edition exclusives including collectible Butterflies, morphing objects, and more!

*** Discover more from Big Fish! ***

Check out our entire game library with our Big Fish Games app absolutely FREE here: http://bigfi.sh/BigFishGamesApp

Sign up for our newsletter and never miss a new release or promotion again: http://bigfi.sh/iSplashNewsletter

Big Fish is the leading global marketplace to discover and enjoy casual games. You can enjoy our virtually endless selection of games anytime, anywhere on your PC, Mac, mobile phone, or tablet. Learn more at bigfishgames.com!

Become a fan on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BigFishGames

Follow us on Twitter: http://bigfi.sh/BigFishTwitter

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now