Highly accurate BPM engine

Designed and tested by professional musicians

Perfect both for advanced and amateurs

Drum Loops - Latino: Samba & Salsa Beats gives you a big choice of grooves, beats and tones. The beats are divided in categories, so that you can easily select your genre and the speed to play your track.

You can sort beats by: BPM, tempo and other. If you want - choose your favourite tracks and make your own list.

Application has organized and intuitive interface. Using it you can choose among the fifty available samples.

An intelligently designed drum engine let's you change the speed / BPM of each beat. This makes practicing even more fun and you don't need your metronome or drum machine.

High sound quality makes app sounds great whether for private practice or when amplified for group performances.

The result is an incredible handy and useful app dedicated to any musicians. Drum Loops - Latino: Samba & Salsa Beats can also help you write your own song: who has ever written a hit without a nice rhythm behind it?

Features:

Adjustable tempo speed

Play in background

Tunes sorting

Many beats, tunes and drum backgrounds

Can be use as metronome

If you have any comments, feedback or you need help with Drum Loops - Latino: Samba & Salsa Beats, please send an e-mail to mobile@netigen.pl