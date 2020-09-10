Sign in to add and modify your software
Welcome to the magical world of mysterious elves and magic. Let's be the Savior of this magical land!
Not long ago, thousands of years of uninterrupted quiet life on the land of elves was broken by a group of evil dragons.
They devour everything with the power of evil. The earth, mountains, rivers, forests and trees of life are all corrupted and degenerated by them, leaving only the "dark land" where nothing lives
The queen of Elves led the Elves to rise up and resist,and although they briefly repelled the dragon, they also suffered heavy losses.
At this time of crisis,You has a great responsibility:
Explore the world and collect treasures
Find elf's Eggs and hatch cute Elves
Evolve the Elves and defeat the evil dragon
Free the Rufu and heal the corrupted land
Synthesize a miracle and create a beautiful homeland
Game Features
more than 200 mysterious Stages for challenge
More than 600 magical items are available for collection.
More than 50 cute Elves waiting to be found
More than 1000 quest waiting to be completed
Countless "dark land" in the homeland waiting to be cured
Every day the Elf Queen brings surprises
Upgrade and evolve the cute elf baby
Command the Elves to build a beautiful "homeland"
Make like-minded friends in the game
Novice must read
Dragging more than three identical items into the "connected to each other" grid can trigger "merge", "merge" will find and generate new items
Five identical items to each other for an extra item reward
Use "five for merge" instead of "three for merge" as much as possible
Rufu is the life energy of the elf world. It can help you heal the land or defeat the evil dragon
If you close the game in the stage, the progress will be saved automatically, and it will be read automatically when you return to the elf world again
If the screen is locked in the game, you can try to click the lock shaped button in the lower left corner
Special Attention
No matter what happens, don't choose to delete the game, or you may lose the game progress (cloud storage function is Working overtime production)
If you have any questions in the game, please send an email to: moremorechili@gmail
Alright, what are you waiting for, download it and experience it!