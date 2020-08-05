Abhi Homeo Clinic is a one and half decade old renowned clinic that offers the best quality, non-toxic and highly effective treatment in Ranchi and Delhi. Our treatment is based on the rich and traditional classical homeopathic knowledge and usage of advanced technology. We have a team of dedicated homeopaths who work to provide efficient service that brings healing power to the patients.

Our aim is to spread the homeopathic treatment to numerous patients suffering from broad range of diseases and to achieve success in patient care by using classical homeopathy under the brand Dr. Rajeevs Homeopathy.

We offer excellent patient care, best service and strive to improve every patients health vigorously. We also provide the best medical treatment by our experienced doctors which are based on the modern scientific research.