Dr D.K Olukoya Daily Prayers for Android

By The Exousia Media Free

By The Exousia Media

Welcome to Dr D.K Olukoya Daily Prayers mobile app. This mobile app helps you to pray aggressive prayers aggressively, to arrest every evil power pursuing your LIFE & DESTINY.

With this app, you will get FREE access to deep and insightful teachings of Dr Olukoya, Sermons, FIRE in the WORD, FIRE Prayer Points and Daily Devotional, all to strengthen your Spirit-Man to wage war against the battles of LIFE.

Don't forget dangerous enemies need dangerous prayers to arrest them.

God bless you in Jesus Name. Amen.

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 2.0.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
