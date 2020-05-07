Welcome to Dr D.K Olukoya Daily Prayers mobile app. This mobile app helps you to pray aggressive prayers aggressively, to arrest every evil power pursuing your LIFE & DESTINY.

With this app, you will get FREE access to deep and insightful teachings of Dr Olukoya, Sermons, FIRE in the WORD, FIRE Prayer Points and Daily Devotional, all to strengthen your Spirit-Man to wage war against the battles of LIFE.

Don't forget dangerous enemies need dangerous prayers to arrest them.

God bless you in Jesus Name. Amen.