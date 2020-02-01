DocSearch+ is a Fulltext Search application to search the filename and files contents on your mobile phone. This application was designed to focus on searching file contents and filename. It doesn't search phone numbers, contacts, apps, etc. So it is very simple and easy to use, and there is no other useless information in the searching results. It's very helpful to someone who only concern about searching for files on the phone.

When you first use DocSearch, it requires that you create indexes for your phone. These indexes allow DocSearch to quickly look up files by keyword.

Enter one or more keywords to search for in the text field on the top left and press the search icon on the right side of the text field. The search results will be displayed in the result pane.

Features:

*Support both filename and files contents full-text searching.

*Immediately view file contents on this app without other apps.

*Easily and quickly scroll to the matched words in full-text mode.

*You can view all brief texts containing keywords in brief-text mode at a time.

* Support plain text(txt,text,java,php, etc.), Ms Office(docxxlsx), pdf

, ebook (epub) file format.

* We test the following languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Tibetan . And we believe it also works well on searching file of many other languages.

Purchased version features:

* The Ads will be removed.

* In the portrait mode, you can expand the screen panes to max height to have a better viewing experience.

* Support odt and html file format.

* View all files content of the search results without limitations.(Users are limited to viewing file contents of top 10 search results in free version.)