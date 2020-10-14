"I am going to start right off and tell you that I LOVE this app." (From the 5-star review by TheiPhonemom.com)

#1 Recommended Motor Skill App Now Available for Preschoolers & Toddlers!

^ Featured by Apple in Best New App/Education

^ Featured by Apple in Best For Ages 5 & Under

^ 2013 Editor's Choice Award Winner - Children's Technology Review

^ Featured in the App Store: Sensory & Visual Perception Apps

^ Rated 5 stars by TheiMum.com

^ BestAppsForKids Editor's Choice Award Winner

^ Editor's Favorite Award Winner - AppySmarts.com

^ A Top Pick from FunEducationalApps.com

^ Top 5 App of the Week - Childrens Technology Review

^ App of the Month - A4CWSN.com

^ Best 30 Apps of the Week - theguardian

From the makers of award-winning Dexteria, Dexteria Jr. Lite is a set of hand and finger exercises to develop fine motor skills and handwriting readiness. The activities (one activity is included with this free version of the app, and the other two are available via in-app purchase) are specially designed for kids age 2-6. Happy characters, sprite animations, music, and sound effects all add up to a fun and engaging experience for toddlers and preschool-aged children.

Dexteria Jr.'s unique hand and finger activities take full advantage of the iPad's multi-touch interface to help build strength, control, and dexterity.

For best results the exercises should be done on a regular basis in short sessions. The exercises are designed to be repeatable and engaging.

The automatic tracking and reporting feature makes it easy for parents, teachers and occupational therapists to identify time on task and progress. You can email the progress reports right from the app itself. We do not receive or collect the tracking data.

Multi-user tracking is available as an in-app purchase. (Note to Volume Purchase Program customers: Consider buying Dexteria Jr. VPP instead. It includes multi-user tracking and you will pay a lower net cost than if you buy Dexteria Jr. and upgrade each copy via the in-app purchase. Just search "Dexteria Jr. VPP" in the app store.)

Increases coordination and motor control in the hands and fingers

Easy to use

Great way to get kids ready for kindergarten

Fun graphics, music, and sound effects

"Quiet time" mode turns off music and/or sound effects

Automatically creates performance and usage reports that can be emailed

Designed in consultation with Occupational Therapists

Less expensive and more reusable than workbooks

Multi-user reporting available via in-app purchase (iPad version only)

We're serious about your privacy. This app does not track or share your personal information with us or anyone else. There is no user id tracking software, and no advertisements.

ATTENTION LICENSED OTs: Thank you for all the great feedback and suggestions! This app was developed in response to your requests for a version of Dexteria designed specifically for the preschool audience. Please let us know how we did, and as always, we will be guided by your comments.

Check out more fun developmental apps from BinaryLabs:

LetterReflex - Prevents and improves letter reversals and backwards writing

P.O.V. - Improve spatial reasoning skills, which in turn improve mathematics, navigation, and logic skills

Dexteria - Improve fine motor skills for ages K-Adult

Visit us: www.dexteria.net

View privacy policy: www.http://dexteria.net/privacy.php