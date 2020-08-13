Devil Ninja Fight is a Fast paced and super addictive ninja game.In this face paced fighting game,your goal is to kill enemies and Monster on the devil's land. And there are various props to increase your combat effectiveness. Have fun!

Features:

3D fantasy world with fast-paced melee action gameplay: Experience an amazing variety of heavy and light attacks, devastating special moves and powerful combos to take out the hoards of demonic enemies.

Magical array of swords, axes, armors and power-ups: To be a truly great warrior you need truly great weapons. Build your inventory with some of the biggest and most insanely powerful weapons imaginable!

STORY:

New battle on the devil's land,It's time for the ninja to action,In this fast paced ninja game,Your task is to fight against the monsters,kill the king of monsters, Collecting more energy ball and items to get powerful weapons. Have fun!