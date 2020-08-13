Join or Sign In

Devil ninja fight:kungfu combat for iOS

By Chui Liu Free

Developer's Description

By Chui Liu

Devil Ninja Fight is a Fast paced and super addictive ninja game.In this face paced fighting game,your goal is to kill enemies and Monster on the devil's land. And there are various props to increase your combat effectiveness. Have fun!

Features:

3D fantasy world with fast-paced melee action gameplay: Experience an amazing variety of heavy and light attacks, devastating special moves and powerful combos to take out the hoards of demonic enemies.

Magical array of swords, axes, armors and power-ups: To be a truly great warrior you need truly great weapons. Build your inventory with some of the biggest and most insanely powerful weapons imaginable!

STORY:

New battle on the devil's land,It's time for the ninja to action,In this fast paced ninja game,Your task is to fight against the monsters,kill the king of monsters, Collecting more energy ball and items to get powerful weapons. Have fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

