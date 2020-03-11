Looking for free flyers and poster designer? DesignX Poster, Flyer & Thumbnail Maker is the unique app for your needs. its help you to create eye catching flyers and posters for social media as well as print media. Designing posters, flyers, social-media posts such as Instagram posts, insta stories, YouTube thumbnails, Wedding invitation cards, Party flyers or Birthday invitation cards are very easy to design now with DesignX.

More than 1000 free design templates ready to use, and growing daily.

Our app is totally free to use, no premium locked graphics, everything is totally unlocked and free to use.

DesignX Ready-made Template store help you in following design castigates:

Facebook posters

Instagram posters

Twitter posters

Pinterest posts

LinkedIn posts

YouTube thumbnails

Snapchat posts

What DesignX Offers

Hundreds of free templates ready to use

Tutorials to learn how to use DesignX

Thousands of free images

Thousands of free PNG decoration images for your designs

Hundreds of free stickers to choose

Lot of backgrounds for your designs

Thousands of free SVG Shapes

200+ free fonts to choose from

Thousands of online quotes to use in your design

Great features DesignX have

Images: Crop, Filters, Borders, Shadow, Remove Background, Blend Color, Skew and more

Text: Free Fonts, use custom fonts, Gradients fill, texture fill, stroke, shadow, Text styles, Background colors, Line space, Word space, Convert to raster graphic.

Shapes/SVG: Import your own SVG, change any part color of the shape, Gradient fill, pattern fill, export as SVG/PNG, skew, border and many more

Stickers: Hundreds of stickers to choose, change colors, import and export stickers.

Layers: Layers system like computer software, drag drop laryers, export, group, ungroup, masks images/shapes, hide, lock and unlock layers.

Align: align your element the way you like with easy align tool box.

Move: move rotate objects either by touch or by using move tool.

Undo: Undo and redo your actions

Save: Save your design with high quality upto 500%

Save your post and share with just one tap, and the best thing is this app doesnt leave any watermark on your designs.

Got any issue, have a suggestion feel free to contact at designx@creaxe.com