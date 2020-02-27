Deku's Notes is an unofficial app made for fans of the My Hero Academia anime series ( Boku no Hr Akademia).

Learn everything there is to know about your favorite heroes, villains and UA-students!

FEATURES

Expert knowledge on My Hero Academia / Boku no Hero Academia

Always know when the new episode airs!

Quizes on My Hero Academia, its seasons and quirks

Content provided by Fandom, Wikia 2019 under Creative Commons license. Deku's Notes does not own, or is affiliated with any of the My Hero Academia characters and names shown in this app. All names and images are owned by Khei Horikoshi, Shueisha Inc 2019.