You can now also check out the regular app and the subscriptions there.

Please note that THIS APP IS JUST AN EXTENSION to the regular app which gives access to some extra more features:

Pro features:

- Status bar widget

- Data quota

- Dual/multi SIM support (Android 6-9 (Google removed support in Android 10))

- Bigger selection and custom background colours and text colours

- Dark theme

Data counter widget keeps track of how much network traffic your mobile uses.

Discreet and simple widget that can be placed on your home screen to monitor your mobile data usage.

You can customize the user interface and configure widgets individually - just take a look at the screenshots.

Key features:

- Home screen widget

- App data usage

- Device data usage

- Roaming usage

- Historical data usage

- Flexible data plans and billing cycles with custom start dates and lengths: Monthly, weekly, daily, manual reset, etc.

Please report any bugs. :)