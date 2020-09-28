Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Data counter widget pro |data usage for Android

By Roy Solberg $4.49

Developer's Description

By Roy Solberg

You can now also check out the regular app and the subscriptions there.

Please note that THIS APP IS JUST AN EXTENSION to the regular app which gives access to some extra more features:

Pro features:

- Status bar widget

- Data quota

- Dual/multi SIM support (Android 6-9 (Google removed support in Android 10))

- Bigger selection and custom background colours and text colours

- Dark theme

Data counter widget keeps track of how much network traffic your mobile uses.

Discreet and simple widget that can be placed on your home screen to monitor your mobile data usage.

You can customize the user interface and configure widgets individually - just take a look at the screenshots.

Key features:

- Home screen widget

- App data usage

- Device data usage

- Roaming usage

- Historical data usage

- Flexible data plans and billing cycles with custom start dates and lengths: Monthly, weekly, daily, manual reset, etc.

Please report any bugs. :)

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now