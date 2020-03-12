This app make it for your destiny. It is a game for count your death time in terms of years, months, days, minutes and seconds.

Have you ever wondered how much time left you have?

Death timer countdown app predicting how much time to live you still have. Countdown Do you want to know remaining life? Download Now! Stay safe and have fun

Start your countdown now and find out your friends countdown.

Disclaimer: This countdown app is just for entertainment purpose, dont take the results too serious its just giving random countdown!.

Term of use

1.WARNING: This application may not be suitable for users with epilepsy.

2.This application contains sounds, music and use of your mobile touch in order to create the horror experience.

3.This app is for entertainment purposes. Results should not be taken seriously.

4.This app is a game.It 's not real countdown your life.We make it for entertainment only.

5.This app is based on the upcoming horror movie Countdown, this app will predict exactly how long it is left. This App is only for Entertainment Purpose only.

6.Users should be 18+ year olds.

We hope you will enjoy with our game.