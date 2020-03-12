X

CountDown 2.0 Death Timer Prank App for Android

By Akash Chaudhary Free

Developer's Description

By Akash Chaudhary

This app make it for your destiny. It is a game for count your death time in terms of years, months, days, minutes and seconds.

Have you ever wondered how much time left you have?

Death timer countdown app predicting how much time to live you still have. Countdown Do you want to know remaining life? Download Now! Stay safe and have fun

Start your countdown now and find out your friends countdown.

Disclaimer: This countdown app is just for entertainment purpose, dont take the results too serious its just giving random countdown!.

Term of use

1.WARNING: This application may not be suitable for users with epilepsy.

2.This application contains sounds, music and use of your mobile touch in order to create the horror experience.

3.This app is for entertainment purposes. Results should not be taken seriously.

4.This app is a game.It 's not real countdown your life.We make it for entertainment only.

5.This app is based on the upcoming horror movie Countdown, this app will predict exactly how long it is left. This App is only for Entertainment Purpose only.

6.Users should be 18+ year olds.

We hope you will enjoy with our game.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping