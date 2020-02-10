Case simulator is a game in which everyone can open cases and get those items that he has long wanted. In our simulation, there are a lot of different cases. Luck will smile you in our simulator cases. Luck will smile to you! We have a lot of advantages: endless inventory, cases with cars, cases with headphones and phones!
Our function:
* Lots of cases
* Inventory
* Various interesting games
* Many things
* Promo code
* Roulette
* A lot of boxes-a case with cars, a case with a watch, a case with laptops, etc.
* Inventory-all dropped items are here. Sell items in just 2 clicks.
* Casino games and improvements. In the casino you can win a bunch of things or bet money and win millions and in roulette you can improve things on a steeper one.
* Roulette-choose a color try your luck!
* Menu-everything you need: games, settings, inventory and cases, in one place.
* Settings-here we can improve your profile, see statistics, change your nickname to any!
Important: this is a case opening Simulator.Those things that you fell out, you can not bring in real life!
