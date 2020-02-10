X

Cool Case cases with things. Case simulator CS:GO for Android

By EasyDropGames Free

Developer's Description

By EasyDropGames

Case simulator is a game in which everyone can open cases and get those items that he has long wanted. In our simulation, there are a lot of different cases. Luck will smile you in our simulator cases. Luck will smile to you! We have a lot of advantages: endless inventory, cases with cars, cases with headphones and phones!

Our function:

* Lots of cases

* Inventory

* Various interesting games

* Many things

* Promo code

* Roulette

* A lot of boxes-a case with cars, a case with a watch, a case with laptops, etc.

* Inventory-all dropped items are here. Sell items in just 2 clicks.

* Casino games and improvements. In the casino you can win a bunch of things or bet money and win millions and in roulette you can improve things on a steeper one.

* Roulette-choose a color try your luck!

* Menu-everything you need: games, settings, inventory and cases, in one place.

* Settings-here we can improve your profile, see statistics, change your nickname to any!

Important: this is a case opening Simulator.Those things that you fell out, you can not bring in real life!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 2.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 0
