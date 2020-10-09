Join or Sign In

Constitution Of India - Notes & MCQ for Android

By GFL eSTUDY Free

Developer's Description

By GFL eSTUDY

Constitution Of India - Notes & MCQ.

Chapter Covered with Notes & MCQ :

1. History of Indian Constitution

2. The Preamble of Indian Constitution

3. The Fundamental Rights Of Constitution

4. Directive Principles Of State Policy And Fundamental Duties

5. The Parliament Of India Practice

6. The President And The Vice President Of India

7. State Legislature In India

8. The Governor Of India

9. Supreme Court And Attorney General Of India

10. High Court And Advocate General Of State In India

11. Panchayati Raj System & The Municipalities In India

12. The Comptroller And Auditor General Of India (CAG)

13. Special Provision Relating To Certain Classes In Indian Constitution

14. Union Public Service Commission And State Public Service Commission

15. Election Commission In India

16. Centre-State Relation In India

17. The Emergency Provisions Of The Constitution Of India

18. Amendment Of The Indian Constitution

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
