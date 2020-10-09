Sign in to add and modify your software
Constitution Of India - Notes & MCQ.
Chapter Covered with Notes & MCQ :
1. History of Indian Constitution
2. The Preamble of Indian Constitution
3. The Fundamental Rights Of Constitution
4. Directive Principles Of State Policy And Fundamental Duties
5. The Parliament Of India Practice
6. The President And The Vice President Of India
7. State Legislature In India
8. The Governor Of India
9. Supreme Court And Attorney General Of India
10. High Court And Advocate General Of State In India
11. Panchayati Raj System & The Municipalities In India
12. The Comptroller And Auditor General Of India (CAG)
13. Special Provision Relating To Certain Classes In Indian Constitution
14. Union Public Service Commission And State Public Service Commission
15. Election Commission In India
16. Centre-State Relation In India
17. The Emergency Provisions Of The Constitution Of India
18. Amendment Of The Indian Constitution