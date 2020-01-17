X

PolicyX.com has now made insurance comparing and buying an easy process. Now all your Insurance needs are available at your fingertips. PolicyX.com is a leading insurance aggregator in India providing insurance policies from top insurance companies like LIC, Religare, Star Health, Canara HSBC etc. for your insurance and investment requirement. A wide range of plans like Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Term Insurance, Car Insurance, Bike Insurance, Travel Insurance, ULIPs etc. are available for your every insurance need.

Apart from giving the best insurance advice with best plans at a very competitive price, PolicyX.com aims to make the process of finding and keeping the insurance policy easy. It is a tedious and old-school job to maintain the insurance paperwork. You have to go through several documents when you need them the most. Whether it is for emergency hospitalization or for your car repair or any other reason, you will have your insurance policy documents ready and handy on your app.

Everything that PolicyX app can help you with:

- Compare Insurance Policies from leading insurance providers in the country to help you select the best insurance quote at a very competitive price so that you dont end up paying more.

- Buy your insurance policy instantly from the app from wherever you are and maintain it simply on the app itself.

- Easy Renewal through your mobile app. When you are short on a deadline and need to renew your policy. Just do it instantly through your app.

- Claim assistance with just one easy finger tap. If you need assistance with your claim then simply tap on our claim assistance button and give us a call.

With our trusted advice along with the best plans, we aim to assist you in the best possible way. For more information please visit https://www.policyx.com or call us at 1800-4200-269

In case of any assistance or query, feel free to contact us at helpdesk@policyx.org

