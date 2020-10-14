Beautiful Animated Theme Design

Color Splash Live Wallpaper & Animated Keyboard combines stunning graphics with beautiful animations for a complete phone makeover. Enjoy the amazing graphics and cool animation... it is FREE and easy to install.

Amazing Call Screen Animations

Beautiful, dynamic and stylish caller screen themes to customize the after call screen.

To activate the keyboard theme follow the instructions bellow:

- Install Color Splash Live Wallpaper & Animated Keyboard;

- Open app;

- Click "Apply Keyboard" button. You'll be redirected to the theme manager and the theme will be applied;

- If you don't have Wave Keyboard, our app will redirect and guide you through the installation process;

To activate the live wallpaper theme follow the instructions bellow:

- Install Color Splash Live Wallpaper & Animated Keyboard;

- Open app;

- Click "Apply Wallpaper" button. On the next screen you will have a Download followed by an Apply button => the theme will be applied;

- ENJOY!

Awesome Features

- HD unique graphics for your keyboard & phone background;

- custom keyboard & wallpaper;

- privacy - we do not monitor or store your typing activity;

- optimized for battery life

Your feedback is highly appreciated and will help us improve our ability to create even better themes in the future.