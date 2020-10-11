Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
NAMED BEST VOICE RECORDING APP FOR ANDROID BY LIFEHACKER
Cogi is a modern note taking and voice recording app that records only the important parts of conversations and lets you add images, hashtags and text notes, keeping everything in one place. Improve productivity, share and collaborate with others, and keep everything in the Cogi Cloud.
COGI: A NEW WAY OF TAKING NOTES
Record what you hear
Link audio to what you see
Capture your thoughts
All together in one place
Back it up in the Cogi Cloud for free
VOICE RECORDER
Record only the aha moments of your conversations
Easy to use, single tap tells Cogi to "listen" to the conversation
Single tap activates the audio recorder
Goes back in time up to 45 seconds to record what was already said
No limits on recording time
High quality HD recorder
NOTE TAKING
Create audio voice notes of just the important moments
Capture your thoughts as text notes to help you remember ideas
Link photos of important visuals, like a whiteboard or hand-written notes
Add hashtags and contacts for easy search
VIDEO CAPTURE MEETING HIGHLIGHTS
Improve focus and productivity, achieving superhuman recall
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFcvWoSva5c
VIDEO CAPTURE LECTURE HIGHLIGHTS
Remain engaged, easily capturing critical moments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJTk8cImK7E
PREMIUM SERVICE VIDEO NOTES ON THE GO
Cost effective, highest quality call recording
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ng5neLUqJg
PREMIUM SERVICE VIDEO TRANSCRIPTION
Fast turnaround, high accuracy, cost effective transcription
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKZuXsokaCU
"Cogi rises to the top by recognizing the core needs of recording speech better than other apps."
-- Lifehacker, a premiere productivity site
http://lifehacker.com/5879500/the-best-voice-recording-app-for-android
BE MORE PRODUCTIVE
Relax, actively listen, and stay engaged in conversation
Never miss key ideas and non-verbal cues by stopping to take notes
STAY ORGANIZED
Keep your audio recordings and notes all in one place
Review everything on your phone, tablet or computer
Save everything in the Cogi Cloud
SAVE TIME
Review only what matters to you
Never waste time reviewing hours of recorded lectures and meetings again
Condense lecture notes into easy to review sound bites and text notes
COLLABORATE
Share what you want with anyone
Delegate and keep colleagues in the loop
Give class notes to friends
COGI PREMIUM UNLOCKS MORE PRODUCTIVITY FEATURES
Cost-effective features that enhance the free Cogi services.
CALL RECORDING
Use Cogi to record phone calls
Record both sides of a phone call
Use Cogi as a remote control for a landline phone
Please note: Call recording features are currently supported for U.S. domestic phone numbers only.
TRANSCRIPTION
Request high-quality transcripts for your audio notes
Audio transcription with fast turnaround time
High accuracy voice to text technology
Please note: Transcription services are provided in English only.
ADDITIONAL CLOUD STORAGE
For options and pricing details, visit:
https://cogi.com/plans
WAYS TO BE PRODUCTIVE WITH COGI
Transcribe audio recordings into meeting minutes
Record phone interviews, capturing key sound bites
Record and transcribe class notes or lecture notes
Keep images of whiteboards or hand-written notes linked to your audio notes
Record both sides of phone calls
Perfect for business, project management, journalists, students, and more
Part of a Getting Things Done (GTD) methodology
LANGUAGE TRANSLATION
Cogi is looking to translate the app into other languages. If you would like to help with your native language, please contact us at feedback@cogi.com.
Cogi Beyond Notes