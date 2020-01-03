Powerful Barcode tools including generator, decoder and scanner.
Features
Database - Store barcodes within the app, filter options available
History - Track your scanned barcodes
Export - Download & store barcodes on your device
Share - Share generated, scanned or decoded barcodes
Colors - Color your generated barcodes
Dark Mode (dark app design)
Generator:
Generate QR Codes of different types
URLs (Web links)
Plaintext
App links to Google Play Store
WIFI configurations
Contacts (VCARD)
Locations
Events
Generate other barcodes of different formats
Data Matrix
AZTEC
PDF-417
EAN-8
EAN-13
Code-39
Code-93
Code-128
UPC-A
UPC-E
ITF
Codabar
Scanner
The following content will be recognized by the scanner:
URLs - all kind of web links
App links to Google Play Store
Email addresses
Phone numbers
WIFI configurations
Contacts (VCARD)
Locations
Events
Product barcodes
Image Scanner
Detection and decoding of barcodes from image files which are located on your device.
Decoder
When scanning a barcode in this mode, the action (e.g. open a website) will not be performed but instead the content will be shown.
This mode is in particular useful if you have security concerns or if you are just curious.
Fast Scan
Scan multiple barcodes one after another without any action. You will find your scanned barcodes in the history section marked with an additional label.
Feedback
If you have any problems, suggestions or questions, please send an email to qrtools.app@gmail.com
