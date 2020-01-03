Powerful Barcode tools including generator, decoder and scanner.

Features

Database - Store barcodes within the app, filter options available

History - Track your scanned barcodes

Export - Download & store barcodes on your device

Share - Share generated, scanned or decoded barcodes

Colors - Color your generated barcodes

Dark Mode (dark app design)

Generator:

Generate QR Codes of different types

URLs (Web links)

Plaintext

App links to Google Play Store

WIFI configurations

Contacts (VCARD)

Locations

Events

Generate other barcodes of different formats

Data Matrix

AZTEC

PDF-417

EAN-8

EAN-13

Code-39

Code-93

Code-128

UPC-A

UPC-E

ITF

Codabar

Scanner

The following content will be recognized by the scanner:

URLs - all kind of web links

App links to Google Play Store

Email addresses

Phone numbers

WIFI configurations

Contacts (VCARD)

Locations

Events

Product barcodes

Image Scanner

Detection and decoding of barcodes from image files which are located on your device.

Decoder

When scanning a barcode in this mode, the action (e.g. open a website) will not be performed but instead the content will be shown.

This mode is in particular useful if you have security concerns or if you are just curious.

Fast Scan

Scan multiple barcodes one after another without any action. You will find your scanned barcodes in the history section marked with an additional label.

Feedback

If you have any problems, suggestions or questions, please send an email to qrtools.app@gmail.com

Also leave a positive rating if you like the app. Thank you!