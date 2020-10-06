No more annoying and unwanted phone calls and texts! CALL & SMS Blocker is the most effective call-blocking app for Android, blocking unwanted calls, and letting you control your privacy and security. CALL & SMS Blocker is constantly working in the background, to block unwanted calls and text messages.

Key Features:

- Block unwanted and spam calls, and SMS/Text Messages

- Blocked calls don't ring!

- Personal Blacklist - Add any phone number

- Block private & unknown callers

- Privacy modes - Contacts Only, Block only contacts from Blacklist, Block contacts from last call log.

- All Android OS versions from 2.2+ are supported.

- Light App - Very small memory and very low battery consumption.

- Super simple and easy to use.