No more annoying and unwanted phone calls and texts! CALL & SMS Blocker is the most effective call-blocking app for Android, blocking unwanted calls, and letting you control your privacy and security. CALL & SMS Blocker is constantly working in the background, to block unwanted calls and text messages.
Key Features:
- Block unwanted and spam calls, and SMS/Text Messages
- Blocked calls don't ring!
- Personal Blacklist - Add any phone number
- Block private & unknown callers
- Privacy modes - Contacts Only, Block only contacts from Blacklist, Block contacts from last call log.
- All Android OS versions from 2.2+ are supported.
- Light App - Very small memory and very low battery consumption.
- Super simple and easy to use.