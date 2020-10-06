Join or Sign In

Call & Sms Blocker for Android

By Cem Atahan ALTIPARMAK

Developer's Description

By Cem Atahan ALTIPARMAK

No more annoying and unwanted phone calls and texts! CALL & SMS Blocker is the most effective call-blocking app for Android, blocking unwanted calls, and letting you control your privacy and security. CALL & SMS Blocker is constantly working in the background, to block unwanted calls and text messages.

Key Features:

- Block unwanted and spam calls, and SMS/Text Messages

- Blocked calls don't ring!

- Personal Blacklist - Add any phone number

- Block private & unknown callers

- Privacy modes - Contacts Only, Block only contacts from Blacklist, Block contacts from last call log.

- All Android OS versions from 2.2+ are supported.

- Light App - Very small memory and very low battery consumption.

- Super simple and easy to use.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
