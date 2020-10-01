Call blocker pro is one of the best android application for blocking unwanted calls during gaming. This app has call blocking Functionality. this app has the following three main categories.

1. Block All Calls.

2. Block only Block-listed contacts.

3. Allow only White-listed contacts.

It is also a spam call blocker as well because it has whitelist feature to whitelist those people who will call you every time without interruption. as well as it has a block-listed feature which is very useful to block only those contacts which you don;t want to call you. Call blocker pro will block unknown callers from calling you .it is best phone number blocker which has the ability to block phone number which you dont want to call you. This is ultimate solution for gamming and for gamers who test many game tool for block calls during game but they dont find such application which is able for their needs. So to enjoy ultimate game experiences you must have to try this one as well. This app has many call filter which is very useful when some one want to block only all notifications or they want to block calls as well as notifications too.

There are some features listed below:-

* Auto block unwanted calls.

* Auto block Spam calls.

* Auto detect whitelisted contacts.

* Auto Detect blocklisted contacts.

* Add many contacts to the whitelist.

* Add many contacts to the blocklist.

* Block all notifications.

* Silent Full Volume.

* Block calls and notifications both at same time.

* Easy to use.

* Beautiful user interface.

-How To Use:-

1. Open The app.

2. Go to calls and notifications blocking mode.

3. Switch ON your Desired Blocking Button From the List.