Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

CBSE Class 7: NCERT Solutions & Book Questions for Android

By EduRev Free

Developer's Description

By EduRev

CBSE Class 7 App: NCERT Solutions & Book Questions is the best study app for CBSE 7th Class which offers NCERT Textbook & Solutions, NCERT Solutions, CBSE Past Year Papers, CBSE Sample Papers, MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions), Online Test, Video Lectures, famous CBSE books ( RD Sharma Class 7 book & others), Sample Worksheets, CBSE Question Bank, Previous Year Papers with solutions & a lot more. Undoubtedly, its the Best Learning App for Class 7th CBSE students.

All the courses in this Class 7 learning app have been designed in consideration to latest CBSE Syllabus for Class 7 & CBSE guidelines. Its like mycbseguide class 7th all subjects:

CBSE Class 7 Science book

CBSE Class 7 Social Science CBSE Solutions

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 Science & all subjects

CBSE Class 7 Maths Solution NCERT

RD Sharma Class 7 Solutions

Class 7 English NCERT Solutions

Class 7 Hindi NCERT Solutions

CBSE Class 7 NCERT Solutions offline

CBSE Class 7 Book Questions

CBSE Class 7 Questions & Answers

Class 7 Question Bank

NCERT book Class 7 Solutions

Class 7 NCERT Textbook with detailed questions & answers

NCERT Class 7 Solutions

The app also offers CBSE Previous Year Question Papers, CBSE Past Year Papers & CBSE Question Papers for all the subjects includes: Science, Maths (Mathematics), Social Science (SST), English, Hindi, English Grammar & Hindi Grammar.

CBSE Class 7 Maths Question Papers

CBSE Question Paper for Class 7 Social Science

CBSE Class 7 Science Question Papers

NCERT Solutions for all the subjects includes the following:

Class 7 NCERT Maths Solutions

Class 7 NCERT Science Solutions

NCERT Solutions for all other subjects which include: Social Science (SST), English, Hindi, Science & Maths (Mathematics)

It also offers Short Answer Questions with answers, Long Answer Questions with answers, MCQs, Online Test, Detailed Notes, Important Revision Notes, NCERT Textbook, Online Grammar for Hindi, English, Worksheets with answer key, Interactive video lectures for learning through the app. Along with these study material in the app, it also offers discussion forums with help students to solve their doubts in real-time 24X7.

This 7th Class App is derived from EduRev App, EduRev which has been awarded as the Best App of 2017 by Google and is the most loved educational platform with more than 300 Million visits on its apps and website in the last 2 years. EduRev is also one of the fastest growing EdTech platforms with more than 2 Million users joining EduRev in the last 10 months.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9.0_class7

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 2.9.0_class7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now