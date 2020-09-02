CBSE Class 7 App: NCERT Solutions & Book Questions is the best study app for CBSE 7th Class which offers NCERT Textbook & Solutions, NCERT Solutions, CBSE Past Year Papers, CBSE Sample Papers, MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions), Online Test, Video Lectures, famous CBSE books ( RD Sharma Class 7 book & others), Sample Worksheets, CBSE Question Bank, Previous Year Papers with solutions & a lot more. Undoubtedly, its the Best Learning App for Class 7th CBSE students.

All the courses in this Class 7 learning app have been designed in consideration to latest CBSE Syllabus for Class 7 & CBSE guidelines. Its like mycbseguide class 7th all subjects:

CBSE Class 7 Science book

CBSE Class 7 Social Science CBSE Solutions

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 Science & all subjects

CBSE Class 7 Maths Solution NCERT

RD Sharma Class 7 Solutions

Class 7 English NCERT Solutions

Class 7 Hindi NCERT Solutions

CBSE Class 7 NCERT Solutions offline

CBSE Class 7 Book Questions

CBSE Class 7 Questions & Answers

Class 7 Question Bank

NCERT book Class 7 Solutions

Class 7 NCERT Textbook with detailed questions & answers

NCERT Class 7 Solutions

The app also offers CBSE Previous Year Question Papers, CBSE Past Year Papers & CBSE Question Papers for all the subjects includes: Science, Maths (Mathematics), Social Science (SST), English, Hindi, English Grammar & Hindi Grammar.

CBSE Class 7 Maths Question Papers

CBSE Question Paper for Class 7 Social Science

CBSE Class 7 Science Question Papers

NCERT Solutions for all the subjects includes the following:

Class 7 NCERT Maths Solutions

Class 7 NCERT Science Solutions

NCERT Solutions for all other subjects which include: Social Science (SST), English, Hindi, Science & Maths (Mathematics)

It also offers Short Answer Questions with answers, Long Answer Questions with answers, MCQs, Online Test, Detailed Notes, Important Revision Notes, NCERT Textbook, Online Grammar for Hindi, English, Worksheets with answer key, Interactive video lectures for learning through the app. Along with these study material in the app, it also offers discussion forums with help students to solve their doubts in real-time 24X7.

This 7th Class App is derived from EduRev App, EduRev which has been awarded as the Best App of 2017 by Google and is the most loved educational platform with more than 300 Million visits on its apps and website in the last 2 years. EduRev is also one of the fastest growing EdTech platforms with more than 2 Million users joining EduRev in the last 10 months.