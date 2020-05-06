Bulldog Blocker is a simple yet robust internet filter that blocks pornographic websites and allows you to block any app you choose. In addition, it automatically protects your phone from a large and growing list of malware, spyware, and phishing sites. Special deal, just $1 for your first 3 months!

FEATURES

Block pornographic websites

Block known malware, spyware, and phishing sites

Block any apps you choose

Lock the filter with PIN protection, a timed delay, or even by requiring permission from someone else remotely!

To keep the filter from being disabled easily by you or a child, Bulldog Blocker includes strong locking options:

Set a PIN that will be required before disabling

Set a delay that requires you to wait before disabling

Choose a friend or family member whose permission is required before Bulldog Blocker can be disabled

NOTE

This app uses Accessibility Services and Device Administrator permission. We need these permissions to ensure the filter is not bypassed or disabled, and wont use them for anything else. Period.

If youre experiencing any issues with our app, please reach out to our support team at support@bulldogblocker.com and be sure to check out dontkillmyapp.com if the app crashes in the background.