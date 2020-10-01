Hi! Meet Buddy - the friendly, AI-powered, voice-based robot that teaches your kids English via real spoken practice.

Your child will learn to SPEAK English with Buddy!

Buddy is the leading language learning app for kids in over 10 countries, including Germany and Russia.

4.85 stars average rating from over 30,000 English learners worldwide.

Nominated for best educational experience at the 2019 Voice Summit.

Global Edtech Startup Innovation 2020 Winner in London! 0()0

Buddy helps with:

Real Conversations using VOICE

Vocabulary Practice - kids learn and use the most important English words!

...all with an AI English tutor whos available anytime, at a fraction of the cost of a human tutor!

SPEAK AND PLAY TO LEARN

Buddy makes it FUN to practice vocabulary and pronunciation. And, since Buddy is designed by professional childrens educators and game designers, your kids will really learn.

BUDDY PRACTICES PROPER PRONUNCIATION

Our AI technology is designed to work with childrens voices - If you want your child to be understood by native speakers - then have a chat with Buddy!

YOUR CHILDS PERSONAL ENGLISH TUTOR

How great is it to have a native English speaker as your tutor - available anytime? Youll find out! Buddy is your childs AI-powered tutor...from the heart of the Silicon Valley!

EFFECTIVE CURRICULUM

Our English language learning curriculum is designed by PHDs in the psychology of learning and education sciences, with decades of experience in teaching children English as a foreign language. The curriculum is based on CEFR (The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages)

Start speaking English today with Buddy!

CONTACTS

For more information, please visit our site:

https://buddy.ai

Any questions? Email us:

support@mybuddy.ai

TERMS OF SERVICE

The current Buddy subscription price starts at $6.99 USD/week.

Prices listed above are for US customers. Pricing may vary in other countries. The amount charged may be converted to the currency of your country of residence. Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. The account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

For more information, please visit our terms of service: https://buddy.ai/terms/

And see our Privacy Policy:

https://buddy.ai/privacy/

0()0