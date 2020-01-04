In this application there is an offline music menu and also complete with lyrics. Besides that there is also a video menu, you can play your favorite songs in this application ...

Robert Nesta Marley, OM (6 February 1945 11 May 1981) was a Jamaican singer and songwriter. Considered one of the pioneers of reggae, his musical career was marked by blending elements of reggae, ska, and rocksteady, as well as forging a smooth and distinctive vocal and songwriting style. Marley's contributions to music increased the visibility of Jamaican music worldwide, and made him a global figure in popular culture for over a decade.

Born in Nine Mile, British Jamaica, Marley began his professional musical career in 1963, after forming Bob Marley and the Wailers. The group released its debut studio album The Wailing Wailers in 1965, which contained the single "One Love/People Get Ready"; the song was immensely popular, peaking in the top five on worldwide music charts, and established the group as a rising figure in reggae.[6] The Wailers subsequently released eleven further studio albums; while initially employing louder instrumentation and singing, the group began engaging in rhythmic-based song construction in the late 1960s and early 1970s, which coincided with the singer's conversion to Rastafarianism. During this period Marley relocated to London, and the group typified their musical shift with the release of the album The Best of The Wailers (1971).

TOP LIST SONGS:

1. A LALALA SONG

2. THREE LITTLE BIRDS

3. WHI THE CAP FIT

4. ROOTS

5. ROOTS ROCK REGGAE

6. NO WOMAN NO CRY

7. ONE LOVE

8. REDEMPTION SONG

9. SUN IS SHINING

10. SATISFY MY SOUL

