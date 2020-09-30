Bluetooth Pair helps you connect automatically to your most used Bluetooth devices. Saves time in connecting your Bluetooth devices. Manage all your paired devices and unpair devices that you do not need any more. Also you can filter search for Bluetooth devices.

App Features:

-- Classic Scan Devices:

- This function helps you to filter search Bluetooth devices. Like : Headset / Audio speaker, Other phone devices, etc,. Pair with only those devices.

-- Trusted devices:

- Get only your trusted device list like your paired devices of speakers, headset or watch. Connect to only trusted devices using this app.

-- Paired Devices:

- Display list o falready paired devices and connect or unpair those devices.

Quick and simple app that allows you to manage all your Bluetooth Pairing problems with ease.

Permission Required:

- BLUETOOTH

- BLUETOOTH_ADMIN - to enable and disable Bluetooth and get data of Bluetooth.

- ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION - To scan devices.