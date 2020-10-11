Black & White Icon Pack is a package of black and white icons for those who like this style of icons.

In order to use it you simply need to install or have installed a launcher.

-> Instructions for use

-Open the Black and White application and inside it go to the menu that is in the upper left.

-Select set or apply.

-It will show you the launchers supported and in the first place the ones you have installed.

-Select the one of your preference and press accept.

-You do not have any installed launcher just select it and it will take you to the download link of it.

-You can also open your launcher and from there apply Black & White - Icon Pack.

-Your icon pack is ready.

-> Features

- 4000+ Custom icons.

-80+ Wallpapers ..

-Intelligent request of icons via email.

-Application easy and simple.

-Iconos HD with resolution 192x192 pixels.

-Support for the following launchers:

Compatible launchers included in the application section:

Action Launcher

ADW Launcher

Apex Launcher

Atom Launcher

Aviate Launcher

CM Theme Engine

GO Launcher

Holo Launcher

Holo Launcher HD

LG Home

Lucid Launcher

M Launcher

Mini Launcher

Next Launcher

Nougat Launcher

Nova Launcher

Smart Launcher

Solo Launcher

V Launcher

ZenUI Launcher

Zero Launcher

ABC Launcher

Evie Launcher

Compatible launchers not included in the board:

Arrow Launcher

ASAP Launcher

Cobo Launcher

Line Launcher

Mesh Launcher

Peek Launcher

Z Launcher

Launch by Quixey Launcher

iTop Launcher

KK Launcher

MN Launcher

New Launcher

S Launcher

Open Launcher

Flick Launcher

-It is not compatible with the default launcher of your samsung or huawei phone.

-Support limited in launcher go launcher because it does not support masking icons.

-This package of icons uses the CandyBar board.

-Support Muzei

-Interface Graphic in several languages