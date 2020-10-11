Sign in to add and modify your software
Black & White Icon Pack is a package of black and white icons for those who like this style of icons.
In order to use it you simply need to install or have installed a launcher.
-> Instructions for use
-Open the Black and White application and inside it go to the menu that is in the upper left.
-Select set or apply.
-It will show you the launchers supported and in the first place the ones you have installed.
-Select the one of your preference and press accept.
-You do not have any installed launcher just select it and it will take you to the download link of it.
-You can also open your launcher and from there apply Black & White - Icon Pack.
-Your icon pack is ready.
-> Features
- 4000+ Custom icons.
-80+ Wallpapers ..
-Intelligent request of icons via email.
-Application easy and simple.
-Iconos HD with resolution 192x192 pixels.
-Support for the following launchers:
Compatible launchers included in the application section:
Action Launcher
ADW Launcher
Apex Launcher
Atom Launcher
Aviate Launcher
CM Theme Engine
GO Launcher
Holo Launcher
Holo Launcher HD
LG Home
Lucid Launcher
M Launcher
Mini Launcher
Next Launcher
Nougat Launcher
Nova Launcher
Smart Launcher
Solo Launcher
V Launcher
ZenUI Launcher
Zero Launcher
ABC Launcher
Evie Launcher
Compatible launchers not included in the board:
Arrow Launcher
ASAP Launcher
Cobo Launcher
Line Launcher
Mesh Launcher
Peek Launcher
Z Launcher
Launch by Quixey Launcher
iTop Launcher
KK Launcher
MN Launcher
New Launcher
S Launcher
Open Launcher
Flick Launcher
-It is not compatible with the default launcher of your samsung or huawei phone.
-Support limited in launcher go launcher because it does not support masking icons.
-This package of icons uses the CandyBar board.
-Support Muzei
-Interface Graphic in several languages