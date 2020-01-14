X

Ball.io - Eat & Grow Game for Android

By WINGAMESTUDIO Free

The most addictive Eat and grow .io game! Enter the arena and face the other big balls in this battle. Eat everything in sight with your ball and expand it to eat more! Show them who is the biggest hole in arena. Control your ball and eat other players to grow larger! But beware bigger player will eat you faster. Survive and eat long enough to become the biggest cell in the game.

Play online in free-for-all action and use splitting, shrinking and dodging tactics to catch other balls or avoid them. Don't get hit and control your ball and fight with other players to stay bigger. Survive long enough to become the biggest one in this game. You can choose any ball of your choice in this ball.io game.

Ball.io Features:

Complete missions to earn rewards.

Destroy buildings to gain an advantage.

Customize your balls

Eat & Grow IO Game

